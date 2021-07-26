Mother of 3 kills man who constantly abused her

A 28-year-old woman has allegedly killed the father of her three children following years of abuse.

The incident occurred at around 16:15hrs on Sunday whilst the man, Anthony Pakanram, was abusing the woman.

According to the Police, the couple shared a relationship for several years during which the now dead man would usually abuse the woman.

On Saturday, the couple had a misunderstanding which resulted in the man physically assaulting the woman.

This caused the woman to move out of their shared home and return to her parents’ house at Old Road Providence, East Bank Demerara.

On Sunday, the man went to the Providence location where he started to argue with the woman.

Police said during the encounter, he became angry and armed himself with a knife.

“Despite the suspect trying to flee, the victim cornered her and a scuffle ensued. In the melee, the suspect then heard the victim groan and saw him bleeding from the neck. As they parted, he walked a short distance and collapsed,” police explained.

The man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by family members where he died while receiving medical care.