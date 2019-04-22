Mother of 3 killed, family injured after being struck by overtaking truck

A mother of three was on Sunday evening killed while husband and three children sustained injures after they were struck down by a truck which was in the process of overtaking a motorcar along the Canal No. 1 Polder Access Road, West Bank Demerara.

Dead is 30-year-old Angelle Barry of Lot 5 ‘ L’ Oratoire, Canal No. 1 Polder, West Bank Demerara.

Her husband, Jusley Brisport, 36, along with her children, 3-year-old Nefetari Brisport, Orias Brisport, 3yrs, and five-year-old Akeria Barry received injuries and were treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and sent away.

Based on information received, the now dead woman and her family were walking in the corner of the roadway when the truck overtook a motor car and in the process, the right front of the vehicle collided with them. As a result of the collision, they fell onto the roadway and received injuries about their bodies.

They were all taken to the WDRH where Barry succumbed to her while receiving medical attention. The driver of the truck was taken into police custody where he was tested and it was proven that he was over the prescribed alcohol consumption limit.