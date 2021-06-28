Mother of 3 killed by partner had suffered years of abuse, was in the process of getting restraining order against him

Omela Singh, the 26-year-old mother of three who was yesterday stabbed to death by her partner of seven years, was in the process of taking out a restraining order against him.

Singh was stabbed to her abdomen by the 49-year-old suspect at around midday on Sunday at her La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home. She died at around 19:45hrs whilst receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The suspect, Onkar Singh, who had fled the scene after the incident, was found dead this morning aback Canal Number One Polder, WBD.

The woman’s brother, Ravi told INews that his sister lived with the suspect at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) but she left about two months ago.

He said his sister suffered years of abuse during her relationship with the man, and that she had finally decided to leave.

On the day in question, the man – who has three other children – had visited the woman to drop off items for the kids she shared with her. Those children are aged 2, 6, and 7.

The man was accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter whom he sent to knock on the door to drop off the items.

But according to the brother, when the woman opened the door to collect the items from the girl, the suspect rushed into the house and started to quarrel.

During the argument, the man allegedly beat the woman and then whipped out a knife and stabbed her to the abdomen.

During the ordeal, the 16-year-old girl had returned to the car and after the man committed the act, he too returned to the car and drove away.

INews was told that he later put the teen girl out of the vehicle and left her on the roadway; he then continued on his journey alone.

Meanwhile, the woman was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) but due to the severity of the case, she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Efforts to locate the suspect on Sunday proved futile. Police only discovered his body today. It is suspected that the man committed suicide.

The woman’s brother explained that his sister had made several reports at the Diamond Police Station about her partner.

“One time she did lock he up…they had some argument, he beat she and suh, and she did go give the police them and they lock he up,” the brother related.

He noted that too that his sister had in the past attempted to take out a restraining order against him, but everytime officials tried to serve him, he evaded them. INews understands that as such, the woman abandoned the process.

But according to the woman’s mother, her daughter tried again on Friday last to take out a restraining order against the man.

“Friday gone, she gone to make a restraining order and they tell she that she gotto go back Monday [today], that it got special people wuh does look after that and that they wukkin on Monday and meen know what other day,” the mother explained.

The mother said she is devastated and now wonders what would have happened if her daughter had succeeded in taking out a restraining order against the man.

“I feel real upset…me daughter try, she do all thing…,” the woman lamented. Investigations are ongoing.