Mother of 3 accused of sneaking marijuana into lockups remanded

A 33-year-old Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident is now on remand after she allegedly attempted to sneak marijuana into the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts lockups.

was squashed by a police officer who conducted a search and found the illegal drug.

The defendant, Sarah Charles stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday and denied the charge detailing that on January 21, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts she unlawfully introduced 23 grams of cannabis into the lockups.

The prosecution’s case, presented by Police Prosecutor Annalisa Brummell contended that on the day in question, the defendant was asked to do a favour, that is to say deliver shoes and other items to an incarcerated person who was in the lockups.

However, Charles was allegedly observed to be acting in a suspicious manner when a search was conducted on the items and the suspected cannabis was found concealed in the sole of the shoes.

The prosecution further objected to bail.

However, Charles claimed she had no idea that the illegal drug was there since he was only asked to do a favour.

The Magistrate remanded the mother of three to prison and adjourned the matter until February 13, 2019.