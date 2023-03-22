Mother of 3 accused of killing reputed husband charged with manslaughter, gets $300K bail

A 21-year-old woman who is accused of stabbing her reputed husband to death after he slapped her was arraigned for the offence of manslaughter on Wednesday.

Aaliyan Lewis, called “Dacia”, a waitress, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, was granted bail in the sum of $300,000.

The mother of three was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge which alleged that on March 18, she unlawfully killed Esan Hamilton, 23.

She was represented by Attorney-at-Law Darren Wade.

While on bail, Lewis is required to report to the Alberttown Police Station every Friday until the completion of the preliminary inquiry (PI). Her next court date is April 13.

Reports are that the stabbing occurred at about 06:30h at Lot 57 Fourth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown. According to Police, investigations revealed that Hamilton and his reputed wife occupied one of three bedrooms on the upper flat of a family house with their three children.

Police said that Hamilton’s aunt reported that she was in the kitchen, when she saw her nephew rushing out of his bedroom holding his left side abdomen saying “Look what Dacia did to me”.

According to the aunt, she placed her nephew to sit in a chair in the living room and saw that he had a stab wound to his left side lower abdomen.

Police said that the woman reported that she then saw her nephew’s reputed wife exiting the bedroom with a silver knife in her hand.

She said as she waited on a taxi to arrive to take her nephew to the hospital, she tried to enquire from the Lewis what occurred but received no answer.

Hamilton was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he subsequently died while receiving treatment.

Police said that two knives were removed from the scene.

