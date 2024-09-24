Mother of 2, accused of killing husband, freed

Lisa Halley, 28, formerly of Swan, Soesdyke Linden Highway was today freed of a manslaughter charge by High Court Judge Peter Hugh due to insufficient evidence.

The woman was on trial for the death of her husband, Dailson Halley. The State was represented by Mr. Mikel Puran while the accused was represented by Mr. Damien DaSilva.

Among other things, Attorney Da Silva submitted that the prosecution failed to prove that the accused unlawfully caused the death of deceased, as they failed to disprove the reasonable possibility that the accused acted in self defence.

Several witnesses were called in the matter but the prosecution’s case relied on the evidence of an eye-witness and the accused caution statement given to the police after the incident.

Justice Hugh agreed with the no-case submission of the defence and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

The charge alleged that the woman, on July 29, 2017 unlawfully killed her husband at their Lot 30 Queens Street, Kitty, Georgetown home.

According to reports, the couple had been together for sometime and had two children.

Reports further stated that during that time, Lisa had been frequently abused.

However, on the day in question, during an argument, the woman reportedly stabbed her husband. The man had reportedly armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill her. Lisa reportedly managed to gain control of the knife and used the it to stab him.

The injured man was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed.

