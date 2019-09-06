Mother, daughter severely beaten during Soesdyke home invasion

A businesswoman and her daughter were Tuesday attacked by armed men who invaded their home at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Indranie Sugrim called “Molly” was at home at around 14:30hrs when a man approached her pretending to be a customer who wanted to purchase a bag of coal.

The man reportedly gave the woman a $5000 bill and as she entered her house to make change, she was attacked.

“As soon as I turn me back, he just grabbed me…if you see how nice he dress…and then he seh ‘is a robbery! Is a robbery!’ And then he start to lick me down and he tie me up,” the woman recalled.

After learning that Sugrim’s daughter was also home, the perpetrator entered the bedroom where the woman was asleep.

“By that time, I see two other men come out of the bedroom with my daughter, one of them knock she and pull she up and one of them tie she up” the woman stated.

The bandits began to ransack the house but they were unable to find any valuables.

As such, they began to beat the businesswoman.

“He cuff me up and he said where is the money? Where is the money? So I seh look, I got the money here and he seh get up and I seh how I could get up and I tie up. He pull me up and dragged me to get the money.”

The family was robbed of a large quantity of cash and jewelry.

After receiving the items, the bandits still demanded more, and began to beat the women once again.

“He ask me for the other DVR that he said I have and after I tell her that I don’t have another one, he put a pillow to my daughter head and he tell me okay you ain’t got no more but you gon find it just now.”

The family was, however, saved when one of the gunmen received a telephone call on his mobile.

“The one that was outside in a white car call and tell them that a van drive in the yard, because I does do business with the people so before they leave, one tell another one to kick me. Anyhow, he had to drop some other things to carry the bag with the DVR…they jump in the car and went away.”