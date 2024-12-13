Mother, daughter perish in Westminster fire

A 76-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter this morning perished in a fire at their home at Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead are Phyllis Smith and her bed-ridden daughter, Venita Smith, who was formerly a teacher.

The fire, which started at around 4:00hrs, destroyed the wooden two-bedroom, one-storey building, owned by Phyllis’ son, Vidnaught.

At the time of the fire, Vidnaught, a construction worker, was not at home.

Speaking with this publication, the man recalled that upon arriving at the scene, he saw the charred bones of his mother’s arm wrapped around those of his sister.

It is suspected that the fire was electrical in origin but investigations are continuing.

See the Guyana Police Force’s report on the incident:

An elderly woman and her 44-year-old daughter are suspected to have perished in a fire of unknown origin which destroyed the one-storey dwelling house of Felis Smith, a 75 -year-old Pensioner of Lot 3834 Plantation #2 West Minster, West Bank Demerara, at about 05:00hrs today (Friday 13th December 2024).

Enquiries disclosed that the one-storey wooden structure measured about 25 feet in length and 15 feet in width, and had two bedrooms with a living room area and kitchen.

According to Chandine Sookraj, age 21 years, she resided at the house with her mother Felis Smith; her 44-year-old sister Ventina Smith; her 34-year-old brother Vidnauth Sookraj; and her four-year-old daughter Veleta Sookraj.

She further stated that her mother (who was bedridden) and her 44-year-old sister occupied the last bedroom to the north-eastern corner of the house, while her brother usually slept in the living room area, and she would occupy the first bedroom with her daughter.

At about 21:30 hrs last night, Chandine said she retired to bed with her daughter, leaving everything intact. At about 05:00 hrs today, she was awoken by a heat coming from the last bedroom and when she checked, she observed that part of the bedroom was already engulfed in flames.

Chandine immediately grabbed her four-year-old daughter and exited the yard through the southern main door where she alerted neighbours who came to her assistance and informed the Fire Service.

The scene was attended to by the La Grange Fire Service #114 and Eccles Fire Service #18 under the command of Leading Fireman Cameron who quickly went into action and extinguished the blaze. However, the said structure was completely destroyed due to the fire.

Police and Fire Service ranks processed the scene where it was observed that two (2) bodies which were burnt beyond recognition and suspected to be that of 75-year-old Felis Smith and 44-year-old Ventina Smith were seen lying motionless, facing upwards to the north-eastern corner of the house. The scene was documented via photographs and both bodies were escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The bodies are at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting post-mortem examination.

--- ---