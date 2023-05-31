Mother, daughter found dead in Providence house

The badly decomposed bodies of a woman and her young daughter were discovered today at their house in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Dead are 38-year-old Petrous Ross and her 13-year-old daughter, Gabrel Ross.

According to information reaching this publication, the woman and her child were renting the Phase 3 Plantation, Providence house.

A neighbour told INews that the landlord turned up this morning and indicated that he is unable to contact the woman. The landlord then asked the neighbour to break the door of the house so that he can get access.

However, the neighbour said he refused and instead called the child’s father, who is currently separated from Petrous Ross.

The man showed up, and the police were summoned. The door to the two-story house was broken and a strong stench emanated from inside the building.

Shortly after, the bodies of the woman and her daughter were found inside the house.

INews will bring more details as it becomes available.

