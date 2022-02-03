Mother cries for answers, justice after horrific death of only child

By: Amar Persaud

Shemiza Rihanna Bhagwandat cannot even begin to process the fact that her only child tragically died on her 45th birth anniversary during a high-speed chase with the police.

Her grief is compounded by the lack of answers surrounding what exactly transpired leading up to that ill-fated moment whereby her 21-year-old son, Christopher Bhagwandat, met his demise.

It was only five months ago that she lost her husband, and now the pain of losing her only child, is too much to bear.

“I want justice! I don’t want nothing to hear from the police them…I’m asking God, if only possible to give me back my son. Or, the police have to give me justice,” the grieving mother expressed during an interview with this publication.

In an official statement on the accident which occurred at around 11:00hrs on Wednesday along the Mahaica Bridge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), police said motorcar PNN 8852 which was driven by the young man, was first stopped by traffic ranks during an operation at Mahaicony, ECD.

Bhagwandat reportedly pulled in the corner but when traffic ranks approached on foot, he drove away “at a fast rate of speed”. According to Police Headquarters, the traffic ranks then alerted a mobile patrol which then went into pursuit. This resulted in a high-speed chase, culminating in a four-vehicle collision involving another motorcar and a canter.

At the time, the young man had his 16-year-old girlfriend, Shereeda Persaud, in the car. The young couple instantly met their demise in the crash. Three police officers who were in the Force-issued vehicle along with four civilians including two children aged 2 and 8, were injured.

Bhagwandat’s mother is perplexed over why her son drove away, noting that he is a licensed driver. However, she strongly believes had the police dealt with the situation in a different manner, no lives could have been lost.

“He was a licensed driver but the car wasn’t his own, I don’t know who he got it from, but he is a licensed driver,” the woman contended.

“I couldn’t say why he drove away; I was not there. All that I know, I got a message that my son got in an accident. I don’t why the police had to murder my son, they murder him because I see on the video when the police vehicle hit the car and the car hit into the truck,” the grieving mother expressed.

“If they stop him as what they claim, and he drive away, they should have traced him, trace him till he reaches to his destination or just like how they videoing everything, they could have video the number plate.”

Just before the fatal accident occurred, young Bhagwandat had travelled to Bath, West Coast Berbice (WCB) to pick up his girlfriend to take her back to his Mon Repos home to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

But the mother said she was unaware of these plans.

“From what I gathered, like he wanted to surprise me,” the woman reasoned.

“He left [Wednesday] morning at 6 ‘o’clock, I was in my bed reading my bible when he left, and he kissed me and he said “mommy I’m going out”, I said “where are you going?” He said “I’m going out, I giving you a surprise” and left…I did not see when he left or when he go through the door, because I was in my bed.”

“I cooked and between 09:30h to 10:00h, I wasn’t seeing him coming homing and I called. I said “where are you?” He said “I near time to reach home” and I said “okay, if your near to reach, I’m waiting on you to eat”.”

“I put the cake in the oven and I watched and see it’s after 12 and I decide to call the phone, his phone was ringing out and ringing out and I’m not getting no contact.”

At this point, the woman went on social media where she saw news of the horrific accident. Shortly after, she received word that her son was involved in the crash.

Expressing concerns that the police officers breached Standard Operating Procedures, the woman called for a full-blown probe into what transpired and warned that she will not rest until she gets answers and justice.

Young Bhagwandat was the breadwinner of his household, since his father suffered a stroke seven years ago. Bhagwandat worked as a mechanic.

“My son was a loving son, a hard-working son,” the woman cried.

“He was my breadwinner because my husband passed away five months ago…my husband had a stroke seven years ago and he [son] come out of school and he was working and mine we,” the mother explained.

“Since my husband passed away, me and my son live alone upstairs… and God took him from me!”