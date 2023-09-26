“Mother B” of Kwakwani turns 101

Mavis Bartrum also known as “Mother B” is now 101 years old. She reached the milestone on Saturday.

The centenarian was a seamstress by profession. For many years, she sewed a lot of fashionable garments for people within her community. She stopped sewing in 2021.

In her younger days “Mother B” also farmed.

She was born to Rowe Ramalho and Celestine on September 23, 1922, at Ida-Sabina, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), and grew up in the village. She attended Ida-Sabina Primary School, which still stands to this day.

In her 20s, she met Alfred Bartrum, who was employed by a bauxite company – DEMBA, as a boat captain. At that time, she was working at a small shop a short distance from the bauxite company.

Years later, the couple moved to Kwakwani, also in Region 10, and tied the knot. The union produced 14 children; seven girls and seven boys – seven have since passed away.

Her husband passed away in 2005.

At 101, “Mother B” moves around with the help of relatives. She is not affected by any form of poor health apart from a slight memory loss.

Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren are too many to be counted.

