Linden Williams, a boat captain of Moruka of Region 1, Barima-Waini, reportedly fell overboard into the Pomeroon river at the Charity Waterfront, Essequibo, late on Thursday night and is feared dead.

Based on information reaching this publication, Williams, believed to be around 40 years old, was the captain of a cargo boat which usually comes to Charity to transport goods for his employer, a businessman of Moruka.

So far, his body has not been recovered and the Charity Police are investigating.