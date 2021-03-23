Moruca toddler died from brain infection – PME

A post-mortem conducted on the body of 15-month-old Sahara LaCruz of Cabora Village, Moruca, North West District, shows that she died from a brain infection.

LaCruz died on March 16. Reports are that the child’s mother was awakened by her daughter’s cries and as such, she attempted to breastfeed the child. However, the toddler refused the feed.

Shortly afterwards, the mother said her daughter began to convulse. When she finally stopped, the child began motionless.

The postmortem was conducted today by Dr Nehaul Singh – Government Pathologist.

“On completion, Dr. Singh gave the cause of death as brain infection,” police said in a brief statement.