More US businesses seeking investment opportunities in Guyana

A delegation from the Bilateral Chambers of Commerce, headquartered in Houston, and the Louisiana District Export Council – both out of the United States – are in Guyana for meetings with the private and public sectors.

Foreign Secretary Persaud welcomed the trade mission to Guyana and informed them that Guyana is open for business and stated that the Government has been advocating for Guyana’s private sector and the Bilateral Chamber of Commerce to develop partnerships, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The Foreign Secretary also said that U.S. companies have been encouraged to form business relationships with their Guyanese counterparts to boost their capacity. He reiterated the government’s satisfaction with the establishment of a U.S. Department of Commerce office in the U.S. Embassy in Georgetown.

U.S. Trade Delegation representative, Marc Herbert, thanked Foreign Secretary Persaud for the meeting and informed that the US companies are serious about exploring more business opportunities in Guyana.

The Political and Economic Section Chief at the United States Embassy in Georgetown, Mariyam Cementwala, also accompanied the delegation.

