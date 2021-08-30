More Sputnik V second doses arrive in Guyana

Guyana today received another 5000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V component two vaccine.

The shipment arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on a Amerijet aircraft.

The Sputnik V vaccine, unlike AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, has a second dose that is different from the first dose.

At first, the country was administering the second shot within four weeks of the first dose, but this period has now been extended to 12 weeks.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony had said that this extension is in keeping with information provided by the Gamaleya Research Centre, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

To date, 311,539 persons or 60.7% of the adult population have received a first dose vaccine while 160,649 persons or 31.3% are fully vaccinated.