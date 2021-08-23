More Sputnik V 2nd doses & Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrive

Guyana today received a shipment of 5,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V component two vaccine which arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Additionally, a quantity of the first batch of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrived today on an Amerijet flight.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony announced earlier today that Guyana was expected to receive 34,000 doses of the US-manufactured Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

The Guyana Government had made a down payment for the acquisition of 150,000 single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine under a partnership agreement between the African Union and the Caribbean Community.

The Guyana Government had initially explained that these single-dose vaccines would be sent to remote locations across the country to immunize persons residing in those far-flung villages.

Meanwhile to date, 301,368 persons or 58.7% of the adult population have received a first dose vaccine while 153,840 or 30% are fully vaccinated.