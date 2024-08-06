More shakeup within Police Force

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF):

The Guyana Police Force made several changes in its command structure to further improve efficiency and build capacity.

In this regard, the following senior officers were posted accordingly:

** Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram as Head of the Strategic Planning Unit (SPU)

** Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston as Commander of Regional Police Division 4’C’

** Woman Superintendent Nicola Kendall as Head of Strategic Implementation for Police Reform

