More shakeup within Police Force

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF):
The Guyana Police Force made several changes in its command structure to further improve efficiency and build capacity.
In this regard, the following senior officers were posted accordingly:
** Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram as Head of the Strategic Planning Unit (SPU)
** Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston as Commander of Regional Police Division 4’C’
** Woman Superintendent Nicola Kendall as Head of Strategic Implementation for Police Reform
---