More protests erupt at No.5 Village

Residents of No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) have come out in their numbers and have once again started to block the roadway by burning tires as they called for justice for slain teens, 16-year-old Isaiah Henry and 19-year-old Joel Henry.

The mutilated bodies of the two teens were found in a backdam at Cotton Tree, (WCB) almost one month ago and although several persons were arrested, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

However, a police source told Inews that the residents are retaliating since investigators who are probing the case remain tight lipped.

“They have started to protest because they claimed that they are not getting answers and that the police are not telling the family anything”, the source explained.

Since the arrival of the RSS team, no information has been released with respect to their investigations. The team along with members of the Major Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force had travelled to the area to conduct additional investigations no information about the finding are forthcoming.

Only recently, it was reported that a secrecy clause was part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between the Guyana Police Force and the RSS team.

