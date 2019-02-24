More prohibited items unearthed in prisons

In excess of two hundred police ranks inclusive of senior officers were involved in a countrywide search of all of Guyana’s penitentiaries on Saturday.

The joint search unearthed prohibited items which include several cellular phones, phone chargers, cigarette lighters, a quantity of cannabis, cellphone batteries, a quantity of razor blades, metal spoons and forks, nails clips, construction nails, smoking utensils ,improvised weapons ,playing cards, sand paper, broken mirrors , copper wires ,scissors, tobacco leaves and several earpieces.

The search was said to be without incident.