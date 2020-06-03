More persons sign affidavits disputing claims that they were out of Guyana on E-Day

More persons have come forward, with sworn affidavits, to dispute claims that they were out of the country on Elections Day.

These false claims are included in both the list of names provided by the APNU/AFC to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) as well as a list of names supplied by the Guyana Police Force’s Immigration Department.

Ramoutar Akash, who is Number 160 on the Police List, has signed an affidavit attesting that he was in Guyana on March 2. This discredits the Police List, which claims that he last left the country in April 2019 and never returned in time for Elections Day.

The same applies to Roberto Narine who is Number 70 on the Police List, which details that he last left Guyana in May 2014 and never returned in time for March 2. But Narine signed an affidavit, contending otherwise.

The situation is the same for Anna Persaud who is Number 62 on the Police List. The Police claims that she last departed Guyana in August 2016 but there are no records of her returning. Persaud signed an affidavit saying that she was in the country on Elections Day.

Safeek kumar Anand is Number 55 on the Police List. The Police claims that he last left the country in September 2013 and had not returned on or before March 2. But Anand is arguing otherwise and has also signed an affidavit to this effect.

These are just a few of several individuals who are coming forward to reject claims that they were out of the country on Elections Day.

