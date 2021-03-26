More cops slapped with fraud charges

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis and Corporal Rawle Haynes were today granted bail on several fraud charges.

They have joined Police Sergeants Jermaine Fraser and Michael Corbin who were in March 2020 each granted $250,000 bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty on similar charges.

It is alleged that Fraser, Haynes, Corbin, and Adonis between March 26, 2019, and March 29, 2019, at Georgetown, conspired together with each other and persons unknown, while being public officers, employed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and stole $19,030,767, belonging to the Guyana Police Force, their employer.

It was further alleged that Corbin on March 26, 2019, at Guyana Police Force, Finance Office, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown, he input electronic data, that is to say, a payment voucher entry in the sum of $19,030,767, resulting in inauthentic data, with the intent that it be considered or acted upon by the Ministry of Finance Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) staff as if it was authentic, regardless of whether or not the said data was directly readable or intelligible.

The last charge stated that Haynes on March 29, 2019, at Georgetown, while being a public officer, employed by the Guyana Police Force, stole $19,030,767, money belonging to the said Guyana Police Force, his employer.

The men were not required to plead and were granted bail. They will return to court on April 12, 2021.

Adonis was represented by attorney-at-law Mark Waldon, Haynes by Dexter Todd, Corbin by Patrice Henry, and Fraser by Latchmie Rahamat.

Fraser and Corbin were previously slapped with 21 charges of fraud. It was alleged that on April 4, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being employed at the GDF finance office, they willfully and with intent to defraud, made false entry in the accounts, that is to say, they falsely entered the sum of $11,385,000 into the integration and finance management system without the existence of payment vouchers.