More 1st dose Sputnik vaccines arrive in Guyana

Another shipment of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia has arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

This consignment adds to the Ministry of Health’s existing quota and would be used in the ongoing vaccination campaign.

INews was reliably informed, however, that this batch of vaccines includes just first doses.

On May 27, the Health Ministry had announced that no second doses are available for Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine following a delay in supplies.

The Government is still awaiting the arrival of the second dose shots for Sputnik V.

Many persons are waiting to receive their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Health Advisor Dr Leslie Ramsammy had explained that while Guyana had bought, in the first instance, 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V component 1 and a corresponding 200,000 doses of the component 2, the shipments did not carry the same quantity hence the unavailability of the second dose.

In the meantime, persons 18 years and older are encouraged to visit any one of the COVID-19 vaccination sites to receive their vaccines as the country aims to achieve herd immunity.