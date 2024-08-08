MoPW urges contractors to resist smear campaign by social media entity

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

Contractors Urged to Resist Smear Campaign by Social Media Entity

The Ministry of Public Works was contacted by several contractors who have expressed concern about what they describe as a “shakedown” where persons have reached out to them, claiming to have association with the social media outfit Credible Sources. The contractors have further explained that these persons have demanded sums of money to be paid to them, failure to which they will damage their reputation and their respective company’s image on the social media page.

We want to strongly condemn such vicious and reckless action by those involved and appeal to all contractors to stay the course, perform their contractual obligations to the State, and resist this smear campaign which is allegedly being mounted by those aligned and associated with Credible Sources.

The Ministry of Public Works urges all affected contractors to report this matter to Guyana Police Force.

