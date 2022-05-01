Home latest news Moon sighted – CIOG
Recent Articles
Canje River drowning: Body of male found; woman still missing
The body of 29-year-old Richard John of Mimi Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, was this afternoon found in the Canje River in the vicinity...
9 new COVID-19 cases recorded
In the last 24 hours, nine new novel coronavirus cases were detected. According to the Ministry of Health's updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total...
Saving the turtles at Yupukari
…annual Rupununi festival targets conservation of reptiles On May 14, 2022, residents of the Central Rupununi village of Yupukari will witness the annual release of...
AndoToken, a cryptocurrency project
Cryptocurrency is the new trend these days. Everyone – and I mean EVERYONE – is hopping on the bandwagon to bag themselves with cryptocurrency...
27-Y-O killed, another critical after their vehicle was hit by drunk driver
One man is now dead and another is in critical condition after their motorcar was hit by a drunk driver in an early morning...
GDF rank arrested after robbing 17-Y-O girl with toy gun
A serving rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has been arrested by the police after he, along with two others, allegedly robbed a...
Better Hope man killed in hit and run accident
A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed in a late-night hit and run accident on Saturday and the police are now on the hunt for the...
Rupununi farmer beaten to death; suspect arrested
Police in Regional Division #9 are currently investigating the death of Cedric Jones, a 59-year-old farmer of Bashaizon, Deep South Rupununi, who was beaten...
Miner missing in Mazaruni River mishap
A so far unidentified miner is feared drowned after he went missing on Saturday when the boat he and others were travelling in capsized...