Moon sighted – CIOG

See below for a Message from CIOG President Al-Hajj Shahabudeen Ahmad on Ramadan 2023:

My dear respected Brothers and Sisters, Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakaatuh.

All praises are for Allah swt, peace and choicest blessings on our beloved Prophet Muhammad (saws), the mercy to mankind. May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah (swt) be upon you all!

On this Blessed occasion, the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, I wish all Guyanese, and our Muslim Brothers and Sisters in particular, “Ramadan Mubarak!”

Ramadan Mubarak to all our dear Imams, Presidents and Executives of all Masjids and Jamaats, and leaders of our country!

The Holy Month of Ramadan should be received with deep respect, love, and gratitude. This month was gifted to us so that we could focus on purifying our bodies, minds, and hearts in order to come closer to Allah (swt), our Creator, who made it known in the Holy Quran Chapter 2 Surah Baqarah:

Verse 183: Allah (SWT) says, “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was

prescribed for those before you, so that you may guard against evil and become Al-Muttaqun (righteous, pious)” [Chapter 2: Verse 183]

Allah (swt) said in Surah Al-Imran 3:133: “And march forth in the way (which leads to) forgiveness from your Rabb, and for Paradise as wide as the heavens and the earth prepared for Al-Muttaqun (the pious).”

What then are the qualities of the Al-Muttaqun? Allah (swt) answers this in the next verse: “Those who spend (in Allah’s cause – charity) in prosperity and adversity, who repress anger and who pardon men; verily, Allah loves those who do good.” (Qur’an, 3:134)

We need to prepare from now by purifying our intention. Our intention should be to utilize this Ramadan to enhance our spiritual growth and to seek Allah’s pleasure and draw closer to Him (swt). Preparing and refreshing ourselves of the virtues of Ramadan, the significance of Ramadan will cause us to appreciate this blessed month in a deeper manner.

Our preparation has to start now, if not done already to welcome this distinguished guest. We must train our bodies, increase in our worship and spiritual practices now. Engage in extra voluntary prayers, reciting the Quran on a committed schedule daily, forgive those who have wronged you, spreading goodness, help those in need and be a lamppost of positivity for our family and friends and members of our community.

The solution to every problem is Sabr (patience) and Istigfaar (seeking forgiveness), for as long as you have Allah (swt), you have no reason to lose hope or give up. Problems that seem unsurmountable are easily remedied by Allah (swt).

In Allah (swt) lies all strength, all success, all health and wellbeing, all joy, all satisfaction, all peace and all the beautiful qualities we would desire. The qualities of Sabr and Istigfaar are the hallmarks of the Blessed Month of Ramadan.

May our fasting, sacrifice, and prayer during Ramadan contribute to the healing and cleansing of the entire world, so that truth, justice, and harmony will prevail. When we speak only the truth, we will reap enormous benefits and openings. Allah (swt) made it known in the Holy Quran Surah Al-Anbiya Chapter 21:

Verse 18: In fact, We hurl the truth against falsehood, and it crushes it, so it vanishes.

Lastly, let us become abdan-shakura (grateful servants) to Allah (swt) and express our gratitude by being faithful, patient, and truthful. Let us express our love for Allah (swt) by being compassionate to all of His (swt) creation. Be kind and compassionate to all people and animals. Be caring of the environment, the trees and plants that provide us with oxygen and sustenance. When we put forth mercy and love, then we shall receive it back

in return many times over.

I pray Allah (swt) gives us the strength and health to fast throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan and also to stand in prayer during all its blessed nights. May Allah (swt) bless, guide, and protect us, and have mercy on us all. May Allah (swt) bless and have mercy on our country and the entire world. May each and every one benefit fully from this noble and blessed guest and may it be a source of healing for us all.

Wassalaamu Alaikum WaRahmatullahi WaBarakaatuh.

--- ---