Monthly crime stats: Serious crimes down by 7%- Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it has recorded a 7 per cent decrease in the number of serious crimes being committed in Guyana at the end of August 2018 compared to the same period last year.

According to the police in a statement, there was a 16 per cent decrease in murder, a 19 per cent decrease in robbery under arms where instruments other than firearms were used, a 30 per cent decrease in robbery with aggravation; an 18 per cent decrease in larceny from the person, a 1 per cent decrease in rape and a 9 per cent decrease in break and enter and larceny.

However, the Force also reported a 23 per cent increase in robberies where no instruments were used, along with a 1 per cent increase in robbery under arms where firearms were used, a 5 per cent increase in robbery with violence, and a 4 per cent increase in burglary.

Meanwhile, the GPF is also reporting that some 87 firearms have been taken off the streets so far this year, compared to eighty-nine (89) for the corresponding period last year.

Forty seven revolvers were intercepted, 21 revolvers, 13 shotguns, 1 submachine and five rifles.

The “A” Division seized 38 of those firearms, the “B” Division 13, the “C” Division 9, the “D” Division 6, the “E” Division 4, the “F” Division 15 and the “G” Division recorded seizing 2 firearms.

Additionally, in respect of Traffic Management, Police detailed that there was a 7.4per cent decrease in fatal accidents recorded at the end of August, 2018.

It was also reported that serious, minor and damage accidents have also been decreased by 24, 35.4 and 10 per cent respectively.

According to the Police, the “numerous ‘Social Crime Prevention’ activities embarked upon by the Guyana Police Force countrywide, the robust traffic enforcement campaigns as well as the large seizure of firearms are all responsible for the reduction in serious crimes and all categories of road accidents.”

Moreover, the GPF said that exposure to training both locally and internationally, continues to be a top priority at all levels. It was outlined that from January to August of this year, seventy-one (71) Officers and Other Ranks benefited from overseas training in all aspects of policing including: “Trafficking In Persons; Citizens Security; Port Facility Security Officer; Enhancing Strategic Trade and Border Controls in Latin America & the Caribbean; TIP/Child Exploitation; Introduction to Post-Blast Investigative/Explosive; Drug Enforcement; Risk Management Challenges for Major Sporting Events; Narcotics Investigation; Combating Illicit Firearms & Ammunition Trafficking; Intelligence Gathering & Analysis; Computer Network Intrusion; Illicit Financial Flows & Money Laundering Investigations; and Specialised Protection Course.”