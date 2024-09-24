MoneyGram operations stall globally due to ‘cybersecurity issue’

MoneyGram International says it is working to resume normal business operations globally after identifying a cybersecurity issue affecting aspects of its systems.
In a release on social media platforms Facebook and X on Monday, the international peer-to-peer payments and money transfer company said, upon detection of the threat, it immediately launched an investigation and took protective steps to address it, including proactively taking systems offline which impacted network connectivity.
On September 21, MoneyGram confirmed on X that it was experiencing a network outage and that it was working to better understand the nature and scope of the issue.
Over the last three days, several users in Jamaica have complained about not being able to use the system in-person and online.
The outage has also been reported in other Caribbean countries such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Barbados and Guyana as well as the United States, Netherlands, parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America.
A restoration timeline was not provided.
The global remittance company says it is working with leading external cybersecurity experts and coordinating with law enforcement on the matter.
It says it recognises the importance and urgency of the matter to its customers and partners. (Radio Jamaica)
