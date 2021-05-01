Money changer shot, robbed of $600k on America Street

A 49-year-old money changer is now hospitalised after he was shot in his leg by motorcycle bandits during a robbery on American Street, Georgetown.

Injured is David Wilson of Eccles, East Bank Demerara. He was robbed of $600,000 by two

identifiable males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, on a black XR motorcycle

without a number plate.

Police said Wilson was standing on the pavement of America Street around 11:30h, when the suspects turned into America Street from Avenue of the Republic, and he approached them raising his hands in a gesture to change money.

They stopped and the pillion rider jumped off the motorcycle brandishing a handgun. He demanded Wilson to hand over the cash in his hands.

But the money changer was reluctant and the suspect discharged a round to his upper left leg, after which the victim complied and handed over the cash.

After collecting the money, the perpetrators made good their escape on the motorcycle.

The injured man was rushed to the GPHC where he is presently been treated for the injury.

Investigations are continuing.