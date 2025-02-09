Money changer robbed of cash, gold on America Street

A 51-year-old vendor/money changer was robbed at gunpoint on Friday of G$440,000 cash, US$200 and one gold chain valued at $300,000.

The robbery occurred at about 18:20hrs, on Avenue of the Republic and America Street, Georgetown, by two masked men – one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Based on police reports, the victim was packing up clothing into his minibus, which he was selling, on the western side of Avenue of the Republic, when one of the suspects walked up alongside him from a northern direction, pulled out a black handgun from the front of his pants, pointed it at the victim and said to him ‘don’t move’. The suspect pushed his hand into the victim’s pants pocket and took out the above-mentioned money (cash), then he snatched off the victim’s gold chain from around his neck.

The suspect then joined his accomplice who was waiting on a motorcycle that was parked on the eastern side of Avenue of the Republic, and they made good their escape south along Avenue of the Republic towards Hadfield Street.

Several persons were questioned by detectives, as investigations continue.

