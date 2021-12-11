Mon Repos woman strangled to death by abusive husband

An East Coast Demerara woman was on Friday night strangled to death by her reputed husband, who had been abusing her for years.

The dead woman has been identified as Malini Wahid.

The incident occurred at the couple’s Martyr’s Ville, Mon Repos, East Coast of Demerara, home. The suspect, a taxi driver known as “Nappy”, is currently hospitalised after attempting suicide.

Reports are the man had gotten into an accident Friday night and went home complaining that his chest hurting. He was tended to by Wahid but wanted to go to the hospital.

The man reportedly pick up the car keys and wanted Wahid to go with him but she refused to get in the car.

He subsequently locked the door and began abusing his reputed wife during which he strangled her to death. Afterwards, the man then attempted to take his own life but was found and rushed to the hospital.

Neighbours say the abuse has been going on for years.

In fact, the couple is currently before the courts over a domestic violence matter, which had called up earlier on Friday.

One neighbour, who was at the couple’s house when the man returned home after getting into the accident, claimed that the man was annoyed about what transpired during the court session. She said his behaviour seemed “tricky” that night hence she refused to go to the hospital with the couple.

The woman said that the man insisted on driving himself and refused to take a taxi as suggested by Wahid. That was when he locked the door with the two of them inside the house.

The neighbour said there was no one around to rescue Wahid. She was the only one who jumped the fence and had pleaded with the husband to open the door.

According to the woman, the suspect had threatened to kill Wahid before. She added that earlier that night the now dead woman had said she was fearful for her life.

Meanwhile, upset relatives say that several attempts to call the Domestic Violence Hotline were futile.