Mon Repos teen nabbed with 45g ganja

A teenager was on Wednesday arrested after he was seen disposing of a quantity of cannabis in a bin at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

As a result, the Police intercepted the 15-year-old and conducted a search on his person during which three small Ziplock plastic bags were found in his hands.

A search was further conducted in the bin where a black plastic bag containing 16 other Ziplock bags containing a quantity of cannabis were found.

The teenager was told of the offence committed, and he remained silent. He was arrested but was later released in his parent’s care.

The three Ziplock bags that were found in his hands weighed and amounted to 10 grams of ganja while the other 16 amounted to 35 grams. Investigations are ongoing.

