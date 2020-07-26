Mon Repos man dies after being struck by car

Vickram Budhram of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, is now dead after he was fatally struck by a speeding motor car while attempting to cross the ECD road.

The accident occurred at about 14:00h.

Budhram, a 44-year-old labourer of Lot 24 First street North Mon Repos, was returning home from work when the accident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the father of three was attempting to cross the road using the pedestrian crossing, when motorcar, PPP 5422, that was heading in the eastern direction on the southern carriageway at a fast rate, struck the man.

INews was told that the Budhram was flung in the air and landed approximately 80 feet from where he was hit.

Emergency crews responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s daughter, Kareena, told this publication that someone in the neighbourhood came and informed her that her father was hit by a car on the public road. When she arrived at the scene, the young woman said her father was lying unconscious on the roadway.

The traumatised daughter related, “I do not live with my mom; I live with my father and he would take care of me and my two brothers. I am very scared and terrified to be with my father. My father was a good person that worked very hard to take care of his kids.”

The family is calling for answers and justice for the now-dead man.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was taken into custody and is assisting with investigations.