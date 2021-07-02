Mon Repos man critical following hit-and-run accident

A 39-year-old man of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was struck down by a minibus along the Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of La Bonne Intention (LBI).

Rajendra Singh, also known as “Raymond”, was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident last evening at around 19:00hrs.

The minibus fled the scene; and the driver and vehicle are yet to be found.

INews was told that the man is suffering from brain damage and a fractured skull.

His wife, Rajpattie Mahase said doctors advised the family that the man might not survive.