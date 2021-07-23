Mon Repos hit-and-run: Family condemns slothfulness of police investigations

More than two weeks after 39-year-old Rajendra Singh, a ramp attendant attached to the Eugene F Correia International Airport, was killed in a hit-and-run accident along the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, family members are still seeking justice for his death.

On July 1, Singh was riding his pedal cycle along the Railway Embankment when he was struck by an unknown motor vehicle. As a result of the impact, he fell onto the road’s surface and received injuries about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious condition, placed into a vehicle, and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted a patient with severe head injuries. He subsequently died while receiving medical attention.

At the time of the accident, Singh was reportedly wearing reflective gear, and his family members believe the person who struck him down had no excuse, because they believe the driver could have seen him.

On Thursday, the dead man’s wife, Rajpattie Mahase, told this publication that the Police have been unable to locate the vehicle that struck Singh, which would eventually lead to the arrest of the driver.

She noted that the mere thought that her husband’s killer is out there roaming the streets a free man is making her very uncomfortable.

Mahase explained that after visiting the Police to follow up on her husband’s case, the family were told that ranks had revisited the scene and were unable to get any evidence. In addition, the Police have said there were no CCTV cameras in the area where the accident took place.

“They said they went back to the scene and them ain’t find nothing. To me, they nah do nothing, because so long, today (Thursday) is meh husband 13-day, and still them ain’t get nothing. I would glad if this can go higher, because I need some justice for my husband,” the woman cried.

The dead man’s wife has said that ever since her husband died, she has been struggling to cope, since he had been the sole bread-winner of the family.

“This is very hard, because my husband gone and leave me. He was the breadwinner for the house…and now that he gone, me alone have to face it now…so that is why I need justice for my husband… I am not getting support from no one,” the woman said.

Mahase has said that not only has she been struggling financially, but also mentally.

“Not even his parents or the Police is not telling me nothing… I am still crying every day. My family is trying with me, but it is hard. I am not getting any night rest because it is a lot,” the grieving woman explained.

Singh’s relatives are hoping that the perpetrator would be apprehended soon, so that they can get some closure.