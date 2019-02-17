Mon Repos fire leaves 1 dead, 7 homeless

One woman is dead and seven people are now homeless after a swept through a two-storey wooden building in the wee of Sunday at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

The fire broke out sometime around 2:00h in the upper flat of the house located at 564 Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara. Minutes later, the entire bottom flat was engulfed in flames.

A middle-aged woman who owns the property and lived with her daughter in the upper flat of the house, died in the blaze. The woman had suffered a stroke sometime back and was immobile. The bottom flat was occupied by another one of her daughters, son-in-law, and four grandchildren.

Neighbours related that they were awakened by loud screams and upon checking they discovered that the house was on fire. Although the fire service was summoned the fire tenders arrived more than two hours by which time, the house was completely gutted. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the fire.