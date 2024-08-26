MOM rebuilds home for Mainstay family after fire destroyed previous dwelling

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, Men on Mission (MOM) handed over a newly constructed two-bedroom home in Mainstay, Anna Regina, to Shervin De Younge, a 43-year-old father of five.

During the handover ceremony, the Hon. Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, shared a personal reflection, stating, “I grew up in a house smaller than this, with not many windows. It was wooden, rotten, and the roof leaked. I lived with nine other siblings, but despite those challenges, I became a minister, thanks to the Lord. So, I want to tell you that your children, too, can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication. In my time, there was no program like Men on Mission, so I’m pleased you reached out to them. His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, and the People’s Progressive Party genuinely care about the poor. We’ve developed numerous programs in addition to what is already in place to assist those in need. Fire is a destroyer, but what comes after can be celebrated. I know fire destroyed your home, Mr. De Younge, but now you have a better one.”

Shervin De Younge, his wife, and their five children (three daughters and two sons) lost their home to a fire on September 6, 2023. At the time, one of his children was ill with dengue fever and unable to move. Quick action by his wife saved their children from the flames. Known in the region as a helpful and hardworking individual, Shervin fought to provide for his family despite job instability. During this challenging period, his children excelled academically, with one recently securing a place at the Anna Regina Secondary School. Reflecting on their journey, Shervin said, “It wasn’t easy, but standing here today, I can say that all the struggles were worth it. My wife stood by me like a rock, as did my children, even when things seemed hopeless.”

After reaching out to MOM with the support of the Regional Commander Superintendent and Vice Chairman of the Regional MOM Committee Khemraj Shivbaran, Shervin exercised patience throughout the process. He remarked, “The (MOM) Regional Chairman, numerous times I went to him. I was thinking sometimes if I’m boring him, I went there many times though he kept his cool. He never raised his voice, he never tried to find an excuse or have his secretary tell me that he was not in the office. Or when he’s on the phone calling someone to say, what can we do with this guy?”

Today, Shervin and his family have a place they can truly call home “I can’t forget to mention every other person in this community for all the help we received, I’m thankful so I’m saying on behalf of my family, I would like for this message to reach His Excellency that happy is not a word, overjoyed is not a word, ecstatic, is not a word, there’s not enough words to put in a nutshell of how we are feeling at this moment and how we will continue to feel every time we step into this beautiful home. So once again I say, thank you all. God bless you all. Thank you.”

Lieutenant Colonel Bhageshwar Murli, National MOM Coordinator, also spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of partnerships with the private sector. “One of our most important partners is the private sector, today KGM Security has donated a fridge, stove, and a chair set for Mr. De Younge and other private sector businesses have raised their hands to partner with us to make a difference.” Lt. Col. Murli also discussed the Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Program (YEMP) “Men on Mission primarily focuses on at-risk, underprivileged, and more importantly, men and boys, however, it has grown into, providing shelter, a home, and other needs we identify as we go to the various communities. Launched in Regions 9 and 4, with plans to expand to Regions 5, 6, and 3 is the YEMP programme that targets at-risk children, emphasising self-discipline and exposing them to activities beyond the traditional school environment, such as karate, and archery. We want to motivate them and let them know that there is another option, we’ve already enrolled one of the kids into Cricket Academy. So I say this to emphasise that the Men on Mission, initiated by His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfan Ali, demonstrates his compassion and belief in duty to the citizens of Guyana.” Murli said.

The handover ceremony was attended by the Regional Commander Superintendent and Vice Chairman of the Regional MOM Committee Khemraj Shivbaran, Regional Chairman Vilma DeSilva, and MOM Executive Committee members Dr. Josh Khanhai and Mr. Roger Rogers, along with members of the community.

The Men on Mission initiative, through the vision of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali, continues to answer the call of those in need, focusing on mentorship and improving living conditions for the disabled, pensioners, victims of natural disasters or fires, and single mothers with more than three children to empower vulnerable communities across Guyana and foster a supportive environment for men. [Press Release]

