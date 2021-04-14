Molly and other drugs unearthed during Linden raid

Several persons were arrested during a police operation in the mining town of Linden in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The raid was conducted at Victory Valley, Silvertown, One Mile and Half Mile, Blueberry Hill, Block 22, Green Valley, Retrieve, Dagarrad Avenue and Mackenzie.

During the exercise, the Police found 440 grams of ganja and 2.5 grams “molly”.

Those arrested were three youths from Victory Valley for attempt to commit a felony and a 33-year-old unemployed male of Republic Avenue, Mackenzie for the offence of break and enter and larceny.

In addition, a 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old female of Oronoque Drive, Retrieve were arrested for possession of 440 grams of cannabis and 2.5 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine commonly known as “molly” or ecstasy. The pills were found in 19 transparent Ziploc plastic bags.

They are expected to make their court appearance later in the week.