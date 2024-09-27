MoHSSS says it has addressed over 2700 cases of child abuse

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security says it has responded to approximately 2,753 reports of child abuse to date and that it continues to remain vigilant in an attempt to ensure that all children can live in a safe and secure environment.

Head of the Childcare and Protection Agency, Levine Gouviea, made the announcement on Wednesday, during the ministry’s annual child protection awareness rally, at the University of Guyana’s Tain Campus in Berbice.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, credited the number of responses to the courage of those who reported cases of abuse.

“Wherever children are, we need to be more vigilant in ensuring that we listen to our children, we really hear them, and we take all steps in our power to ensure that where they are they are catered for in how we navigate child care and protection,” the minister said.

With a focus on rehabilitating abuse survivors, the ministry offers an array of hands-on assistance including schooling and counselling to children who have been rescued from abusive homes.

These efforts aim to aid in promoting a feeling of normalcy and stability for victims.

Minister Vindhya stressed that “We need to be proactive and we need to ensure that every case is followed up until that child’s safety is guaranteed…We must never allow any child’s case to slip through the cracks, irrespective of how many cases we have.”

The ministry has published a parenting manual and introduced parenting courses to educate guardians on proper and safe child care. This move aims to promote non-violent disciplinary methods.

While speaking on disciplinary actions, Minister Persaud encouraged parents to “talk to your child and use other forms of discipline.”

Teachers are also encouraged to go beyond academics and educate students on how to nurture and attend to the well-being of children.

While the government continues to process child abuse cases and provide the necessary support, the ministry is encouraging all citizens to remember that “child protection is everyone’s business.” [DPI]

--- ---