Mohamed’s Enterprise to sponsor CARIFTA athletes for 1 year

Mohamed’s Enterprise, through their ‘Team Mohamed’s social media platform, on Friday announced that, for the next year, they would be supporting a slew of needs of Guyana’s 2022 CARIFTA contingent.

Azruddin Mohamed, who invested heavily in the team even before their departure for Jamaica, where the 2022 Games were hosted, met with the medalists, coaches, parents and Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) President on Friday afternoon.

The contingent returned with seven medals, two of which were gold, and to ensure they hopefully continue to represent the nation proudly, Mohamed would sponsor the athletes for one year.

As he feted the athletes at his home, Mohamed made the disclosure that he would cover the cost for their footwear, supplements and transportation to attend training.

“These athletes would have done a great service to Guyana by producing some remarkable performances at these Games. I saw it important that, in order for them to continue performing at these levels, an investment is made now,” Mohamed shared on Friday afternoon.

He added, “Their only focus should be on attending school, training hard, and representing Guyana; and that is what we hope to do by offsetting these expenses.”

Additionally, Attoya Harvey, who had the highest individual medal haul among the Guyanese athletes (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze), received from Mohamed a token made out of pure gold.

Prior to the athletes leaving Guyana, Teams Mohamed’s also contributed towards their travel and other expenses.

AAG President Aubrey Hutson informed the athletes that the support is an investment in their future, and they should remain humble and focused. He asked that they begin to work even harder to reap the desired level of success.

Fourteen athletes represented Guyana at the Games, held over the Easter weekend.

Harvey headed the medal charge for Guyana at the three-day event when she copped gold in the U-17 1500m event, silver in the U-20 3000m event, and bronze in the U-17 800m event.

Anisha Gibbons won gold in the Under-20 Javelin event, adding to her gold at the U-17 level two years ago; Narissa McPherson took silver in the Under-17 400m event, Javon Roberts claimed silver in the Under-17 1500m event and Adriel Austin claimed a bronze in the Under-20 800m event.