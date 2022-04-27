Mohamed’s Enterprise partners with Chinese firm for US$25M quarry project

Hadi’s World Incorporation, a subsidiary of Mohamed’s Enterprise, has partnered with China Harbour Engineer Company Guyana Inc. to pursue a US$25M quarry project as it seeks to cater to the needs of the country’s booming construction sector.

In June 2021, Hadi’s World Inc. secured its quarrying licences from the Natural Resources Ministry.

On Wednesday, the company signed a long-term agreement with CHEC Guyana Inc. to establish the quarry along the Mazaruni River in Region Seven where the Chinese company will produce boulders and quarry aggregates for local and foreign construction markets.

At the simple signing ceremony, Mr Nazar Mohamed of Mohamed’s Enterprise explained that with his company undertaking several major infrastructure projects including the Vreed-en-Hoop Port facility, the demand for the quarry is there.

“There are so many other projects, road projects, the bridge, so there’s a demand for quarry products and so we have decided, we have been in discussions for about a year now, and we have now finally entered this agreement where we are partners in this huge project.”

Meanwhile, the Director of CHEC’s Americas Division, Dr Zhimin Hu, who is based in Panama, noted that the Chinese company has been in Guyana for over 10 years and understands the market here as well as the demand hence it’s decision to partner with Hadi’s World Inc. to operate the quarry.

“We work with Hadi’s, together as a strategic partner, to explore and the supplies, aggregate the material for contracting and that’s where we believe, along with the economy booming in Guyana, we can provide the better and sufficient infrastructure equipment very reasonable and highly efficient. We believe we can contribute with this country’s development together.”

Hadi’s World obtained the licences for Kwapau Quarry Areas 1 and 2, and ATANA Quarry Blocks 1 and 2 in the Mazaruni Mining District 3.

The project will not only bring benefit to the construction sector by supplying operators but will also see the creation of jobs for locals.

Construction on the US$25M project is expected to start in two months’ time.