Mohamed’s Enterprise distances self from Bascom’s allegations

In light of claims by Dion Bascom that there was a Police cover-up of the murder of biker Ricardo Fagundes aka “Paper Shorts”, Mohamed’s Enterprise whose name was called during the live video has distanced itself from such allegations.

In a release issued by Mohamed’s Enterprise on Saturday, it stated that the allegations made by Bascom are very distressing and are aimed at tarnishing the company’s reputation.

“For this, we wish to place on the public record the following: Mohamed’s Enterprise was never subjected to any investigation related to the crime Mr. Bascom referred to. We have no record that Mr. Bascom ever visited our main office. We have no record that Mr. Bascom or any other rank approached our office to arrest any employee or to conduct any investigation.”

The release further stated that Mohamed’s Enterprise stands ready to assist the police with any investigation since the Guyana Police Force has always received its respect and support and more so, the company believes in the rule of law and justice.

The company has threatened legal actions against Bascom if he does not retract his statement made against it.

In addition, Superintendent Mitchell Caesar who was also named in the video has also threatened legal actions against Bascom.