Mohameds challenge Reuters to produce evidence to support allegations

say report was vile diabolical hatchet job

Father and son businessmen Nazar Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed have responded to a Reuters report, “U.S. probing Exxon contractor in Guyana for smuggling drugs, gold“, which insinuate that the business moguls are facing a criminal investigation and possible U.S. sanctions.

Published on Friday, the report outlines that US government officials have repeatedly warned ExxonMobil to avoid doing business with the duo. However, it noted that the Texas-based oil giant ignored the advice, which was delivered during meetings in late 2021 and early 2022, and cut a deal to build a $300 million onshore logistics base with a consortium that included the two Guyanese businessmen.

“Now, U.S. officials are considering imposing sanctions on the Mohameds, according to four of the sources and two additional people familiar with the matter. That could require Exxon to sever its business relationship with any sanctioned individuals or companies,” the report stated.

The report further alleges that the businessmen “are being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security and other U.S. agencies, on suspicions of smuggling Colombian cocaine and illegally mined Venezuelan gold to the United States, Europe and the Middle East, according to the five sources with knowledge of the probe. The Mohameds are also suspected of laundering money for drug traffickers and criminals, including sanctioned Russian nationals operating in the region, according to one of the intelligence reports.”

In a statement today, however, the Mohameds have since challenged Reuters to produce evidence to support its allegations.

“The Mohameds reject the purported sources referred to in the defamatory report and the reckless use of sources as the basis of the entire report,” the statement reads.

See full statement issued by the Mohameds:

Mohameds Challenge Reuters to Produce Evidence to Support Allegations Made in Report – Vile Diabolical Hatchet Job

The Mohameds take note of a special Reuters report titled “US Probing Exxon Contractor in Guyana for Smuggling Drugs, Gold” dated July 14, 2023.

The report printed by Reuters is defamatory of the character and reputation of Mr. Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed.

A cursory reading of the report reveals that it is a repetition and regurgitation of the now widely accepted discredited Bram Ebus report published on September 14, 2020.

The report is premised and riddled with unverified and unsubstantiated assertions that the Mohameds are the subjects of investigations by “…the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security, and other US agencies on the suspicion of smuggling Colombian cocaine and illegally mined Venezuelan gold to the United States, Europe, and the Middle East…” and for “…laundering money for drug traffickers and criminals, including sanctioned Russian nationals operating in the region…”

The Mohameds reject the purported sources referred to in the defamatory report and the reckless use of sources as the basis of the entire report.

The Mohameds categorically deny that they are the subject of any investigations by any US authorities. In response to a request by Reuters to respond to these baseless allegations, the Mohameds not only specifically denied these allegations but challenged Reuters to produce any evidence to support the allegations made in the report.

The article revealed that Reuters failed to do so.

The Mohameds repeat and maintain their challenge to Reuters to produce any information to support that these allegations are of any substance.

The Mohameds are surprised and astonished that such a seemingly reputable international news agency would publish such allegations that are devoid of any substance.

It is disappointing that Reuters would permit itself to be the tool of misinformation and an agent of the detractors of the Mohameds’.

The Mohameds consider this report a most vile diabolical sloppy hatchet job, published with the primary intention to create the appearance that the Mohameds are in a position of conflict with the US law enforcement agencies.

The tone, tenor, and content of the report clearly aim to lower the Mohameds’ estimation in the eyes of Guyanese, the international community, and to destroy their business relations, integrity, and credentials.

In conclusion, we remain fully committed to upholding the law and conducting our business operations with the highest standards of legitimacy and integrity.

--- ---