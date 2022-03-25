MOH worker slapped with multiple charges over drug bond scandal

A 22-year-old father of four was today slapped with multiple charges when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court today in relation to the recent Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) drug bond scandal.

Terrence Williams, a storage attendant at the bond owned by the Ministry of Health, pleaded not guilty to a total of five charges: two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, and bribery committed on a police officer in the sum of $1.7M.

The health worker, who hails from Farm, EBD, was represented by Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt.

Though an application was made for bail, Williams was remanded to prison after prosecutor Hemchand Sukhnah objected based on the seriousness of the offences.

The matter comes up again on April 28.

According to a statement issued by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on March 21, ranks visited the bond at around 13:00h that day to conduct investigations after receiving report of a “simple larceny” committed there.

“Investigators contacted and interviewed several employees who were fingered in the alleged crime,” the police station noted.

After all the workers denied the allegations, the investigators proceeded to search a motorcar PAB 3032 which is owned by one of the suspects, a 22-year-old male – who is now identified as Williams.

Police found a duffel bag containing a 9mm luger pistol without a magazine and two rounds of 9mm ammunition, a .380 pistol with a magazine containing seven matching rounds, 20 rounds of .380 ammunition, and a large quantity of cash.

The vehicle owner was cautioned of the offence committed and reportedly replied, “officer leh we deal with this before it reach de station.”

The man was, however, arrested. He, along with four other employees, were taken to the Golden Grove Police Station where they were kept in police custody for questioning.

The vehicle owner, during questioning, requested his duffel bag. When it was handed to him, the man withdrew $1.7M cash and offered it to the officers to drop the charges likely to be instituted against him.

“At this point he was told of the new offence committed – Corrupt Transaction with Agent – cautioned in accordance with the Judge’s Rules and he replied “well sir tek de whole bag ah money all I want is me freedom”,” police headquarters noted.

It was revealed that a total of $4,580,000 cash was found in his possession, which included US$5,760.

“The said money, firearms and ammunition were lodged and he remains in custody as further investigations are in progress,” police said.