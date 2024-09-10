MoH recommits to holistic approach in addressing suicide prevention 

Message from the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony World Suicide Prevention Day 2024

September 10th is designated World Suicide Prevention Day. Guyana joins with the international community to commemorate this annual day of observances under the theme: “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with the call to action ‘Start the Conversation’.

Changing the narrative requires a holistic approach to suicide prevention, a direction in which Guyana is moving. It is about understanding that suicide is preventable and breaking the stigma is achievable by encouraging openness, understanding and support.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021 100,933 people died by suicide in the Regions of the Americas of which 79.4% of suicide deaths in the Region occurred among males in 2019. However, suicides in women showed a sharper increase than male suicides between 2000 and 2019. Statistics show that Middle-aged adults (40–69 years of age) make up the greatest proportion (38.0%) of suicides in the Region, followed by older-aged adults (70+ years of age; 32.8%).

Recognising the need to address mental health challenges and reduce stigma surrounding suicide, the Government of Guyana in November 2022, passed the Suicide Prevention Act, enacting the decriminalisation of suicide and marking a major step in the country’s move to improving the mental health of the population. This new legislation mandates the establishment of a multi-sectoral National Suicide Prevention Commission, which is integrally involved in the designing and implementation of public health programmes to reduce suicides.

In April 2024, the Ministry of Health of Guyana launched the National Mental Health Action Plan & Suicide Prevention Plan 2024 – 2030, which adopts a human rights approach to addressing mental health and suicide, thus improving the treatment of patients suffering from these conditions. Additionally, under the Plan, the Ministry of Health and Agriculture is collaborating to develop safe storage of pesticides by vendors as well as end users, achieve the phasing out of the most hazardous pesticides, along with the introduction of low-risk alternatives.

From April – May 2024, the Ministry of Health of Guyana (MOH), in collaboration with the International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), with the support of Global Affairs Canada (GAC), completed the Gatekeepers Training for Suicide Prevention Programme. This initiative trained community figures, called Gatekeepers, across all 10 regions of Guyana, who possess basic essential skills and knowledge to intervene in suicidal situations, working in conjunction with the Regional Health Authorities, for referral to specialist mental health services as required.

The Mental Health Unit and the Ministry of Education will be collaborating with the various Suicide Awareness activities in Regions 3 and 4 on World Suicide Prevention Day. Simultaneously, the Mental Health Unit in collaboration with Canadian NGO – International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF), is holding a Suicide Prevention Awareness and Training for Primary Health Care Workers, School Teachers and Guidance Counselors, and Civil and Religious Leaders in Region 6.

The Ministry of Health will continue to take a holistic approach to addressing suicide prevention in Guyana. This encapsulates a whole–of–government and whole–of–society approach to promoting mental wellbeing and providing support. But we cannot do this alone. With your help, we can work towards a healthier and more resilient Guyana.

