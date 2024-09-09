MoH receives Behaviour Change Communication Materials from UNICEF/USAID

Today, in the Ministry of Health’s boardroom, the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, accepted a donation of a quantity of communication materials from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

These materials, supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will be distributed to the Community Health Committees in Region Nine to promote health education on improved nutrition as well as other health-related issues.

The Community Health Committees have been established in fifteen communities of Region Nine, where community health workers will utilise the donated materials to carry out their tasks. Among the items are booklets designed to help disseminate accurate information. Additionally, the other materials will be available at health centres and schools across the fifteen communities.

The donated items include 145 branded vests, 215 posters on nutrition, 130 posters on hand hygiene, 12 banners, 25 handbooks, 10 manuals, and 34 flash drives loaded with educational videos.

Those in attendance of today’s simple handing over were Director of the Primary Healthcare Services, Dr Ertensia Hamilton; Youth and Adolescent Development Officer, Ms Jewell Crosse and Deputy Representative (ag), Mr Gabriel Vockel, both from UNICEF Guyana and Suriname.

--- ---