MoH launches patient care assistant training programme

The Ministry of Health today, through the Health Sciences Division, launched the first batch of the Patient Care Assistant (PCA) Training Programme at the Nursing School in Kingston.

Over the next four months, the PCA programme will train more than 100 individuals from across Region Four in various aspects of patient care.

Additionally, the PCA programme is already decentralised to Regions 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9, with plans to expand to other regions soon. Previously, this training programme was offered through various agencies.

Each student enrolled will receive a monthly stipend, and upon completion of the programme, they will be guaranteed employment within the health sector.

--- ---