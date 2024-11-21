Modi offers to supply C’bean with passenger, cargo ferries

In an effort to boost the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) ocean economy potential, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched a proposal for India to supply passenger and cargo ferries to the region as part of seven key pillars for closer India/CARICOM ties.

During Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the second CARICOM-India summit held in Georgetown at the Marriott Hotel, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out the future of relations between the two sides.

This future, according to Modi, rests on seven key pillars, which together spell out the acronym CARICOM. They are Capacity building, agriculture, renewable energy, innovation, cricket and culture, ocean economy and medicine.

Zeroing in on the ocean economy, Prime Minister Modi proposed that India play a key role in helping the region to improve its connectivity, by supplying passenger and cargo vessels to CARICOM states. This offer is especially significant since CARICOM is currently working on establishing a regional ferry of its own, which will connect Guyana, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The sixth pillar is O. Which stands for ocean economy and maritime security. For India, you are not small island states. In fact, you are large ocean countries. I propose that in order to enhance connectivity in this region, we supply passenger and cargo ferries. Together, we can work on maritime domain mapping and hydrography, also,” Modi further explained.

The Prime Minister also proposed that a thousand additional scholarships be provided to the region. This involves the expansion of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) to accommodate an additional 1,000 students over the next five years, from CARICOM member states.

This move would help with capacity building by providing technical training and skill development. According to the PM, the Technical Development Centre in Belize, can be expanded to accommodate students from other CARICOM countries.

Another proposal by the Prime Minister, was for an online platform patterned after India’s Integrated Government Online training (iGOT) portal, to be provided for the CARICOM member states so that civil servants can receive training in areas such as technology, law and education.

Prime Minister Modi also offered his country’s support for renewable energy projects in the Caribbean region. Additionally, the Prime Minister made an offer to build a forensic centre for CARICOM.

Another pillar addressed by the Prime Minister is in the area of culture. For instance, he proposed that film festivals be organised between India and CARICOM countries. In the area of cricket, the Prime Minister offered for training to be provided to 11 female cricketers from each CARICOM nation, in an effort to foster female empowerment.

Modi also spoke of direct payments and cloud-based solutions. He gave examples of countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Sri Lanka, France, Nepal and Mauritius, which are now connected to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

“It is my suggestion that we work together for its adoption by CARICOM countries as well. For the common man to be able to store all documents carefully, we have made the cloud based digi-locker platform. We can start this as a pilot project in CARICOM countries as well,” Modi said.

President Dr Irfaan Ali meanwhile used the occasion to thank Prime Minister Modi for supplying the region with its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines. In his address, he highlighted the deep bonds between the region and India.

“The ties between India and the Caribbean are deeply rooted, in shared history and enduring cultural connections. Guyana, like some other Caribbean nations, owes much of its rich cultural tapestry, to the arrival of indentured immigrants from India, who over a century ago crossed vast oceans, worked on sugar plantations under colonial rule.

According to President Ali, the journey of hardship and resilience embarked on by these indentured Indians transformed into an amazing legacy. The Head of State noted that even now, India shines bright on the world stage and he lauded Prime Minister Modi for using that influence to advocate for the developing world.

“Under your visionary leadership, India has an influential voice in the global community. Your launching of the Voice of the Global South, his recent chairmanship of the Group of 20, India’s pivotal role in BRICS and (PM Modi’s) steadfast advocacy for the developing world underscores your commitment to advancing the aspirations of the Global South.”

“These initiatives have elevated India’s stature and place the concerns of developing nations, including the small island and low-lying coastal states of the Caribbean, firmly on the global agenda,” President Ali added.

On Tuesday evening, Guyana had honored Modi soon after his arrival in Guyana by presenting him with the keys to the city of Georgetown. The presentation, done in front of the Marriott Hotel, followed a grand cultural welcome hosted by President Ali, accompanied by Members of Cabinet, along with special invitees such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley and Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, who also serves as CARICOM Chairman.

CARICOM, with the previous summit having been held in India. Modi’s participation in the summit is part of his three-day state visit to Guyana, which concludes on Friday.

While Modi previously visited Guyana before he became Indian PM, it marks the first visit by a sitting Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana was the late Indira Gandhi, who visited Guyana as India’s Prime Minister in 1968.

