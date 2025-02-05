Modern Citizens Bank, Qik Serv outlet to open in Bartica

Banks DIH Holdings Group recently hosted its second stakeholder engagement in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where it announced the opening of a modern Citizens Bank as well as the town’s first Qik Serv outlet.

At the event, Banks’ Bartica Branch Manager, Keron Savory provided an overview of the company’s progress, highlighting significant improvements in service delivery. He noted impressive growth compared to the financial year ending in 2023 and commended his dedicated staff and loyal customers for their continued support.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director, Clifford Reis, expressed appreciation for the branch’s revenue growth and acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the Bartica team, customers, and shareholders in strengthening the Banks DIH brand.

He also announced the launch of the company’s first drive-through Qik Serv Fast Food outlet. Additionally, Reis revealed plans for the opening of a state-of-the-art Citizens Bank branch in Bartica, which will serve both the town and its surrounding communities.

