Mocha man stabbed to death by Venezuelan teens

A teenager is currently in police custody while another is on the run after they fatally stabbed a 33-year-old man and injured his girlfriend during a robbery on Tuesday night.

Dead is Ken Sukhdeo from Mocha, East Bank Demerara, and his injured girlfriend is 23-year-old Fernanda Perez, a Venezuelan national.

The robbery occurred sometime around 22:10h at Vreed-en-Rust, EBD.

Sukhdeo was robbed of his black Toyota Allion motor car (PWW 455), three cell phones including one Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and a shoulder bag with a small amount of United States (US) and Guyana currencies.

According to the police, Sukhdeo and Perez drove in his motorcar to the Seven Eleven Chinese Supermarket in Diamond, EBD. There, he met 19-year-old Louie Angadle and 19-year-old Jose Harrland both Venezuelan nationals, who are currently residing in 19th Avenue, Diamond.

The two teenage suspects have been known to the couple for a while. The two suspects would normally give Sukhdeo US currency to send to their respective families in Venezuela, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the two suspects entered the back seat of Sukhdeo’s car, and he drove them to Vreed-en-Rust, where Angadle allegedly pulled out a knife and dealt Sukhdeo several chops and stab wounds about his head and body.

Harrland, who was also armed with a knife, joined in and stabbed the man several times about his body.

Sukhdeo managed to stop the car and ran out, leaving his girlfriend in the car resulting in the two suspects turning their attack on her. She too managed to escape but not without being injured as well.

The two teenagers then drove away with the car and subsequently crashed the vehicle on the road at the Little Diamond New Housing Scheme, EBD. After the crash, they escaped with the Sukhdeo’s bag that contained money and documents.

Meanwhile, both Sukhdeo and Perez were taken to the Diamond Diagnostics Centre, where they were treated.

Perez was treated for a wound to her right-side upper leg and right-side breast, while Ken Sukhdeo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

According to the police, Sukhdeo’s body was examined and 19 stab wounds were observed to his head, lower abdomen, left-side chest area, both hands, and lower back.

On Wednesday, based on information received, police ranks went to 11th Avenue Diamond, where public-spirited citizens held onto Harrland and assaulted him.

He was handed over to the police with a swollen face and several marks about his body.

At the time of his arrest, the teenage suspect was in possession of Sukhdeo’s black shoulder bag.

When examined, the officers found US$145, GY$5,800 and three cellular phones (a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Redmi and an ATT cell phone) in the bag.

Harrland was taken into custody while the police are on the hunt for his accomplice, Louie Angadle.

Investigations are ongoing.

