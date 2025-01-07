Mobilisation works progressing for Soesdyke-Linden Highway’s reconstruction

Ongoing work to upgrade the US$161 million Soesdyke-Linden Highway is progressing rapidly.

Currently, efforts are underway at Madawini, Long Creek, and Moblissa to prepare and organise resources, equipment, and personnel essential for the project.

The Head of the Works Services Group (WSG) at the Ministry of Public Works, Ron Rahaman, provided an update on the physical progress during a press briefing on Saturday.

“Currently the survey work is 95 per cent completed and clearing and grubbing along the alignment is 97 per cent completed…The contractor’s mobilisation is ongoing,” he told reporters.

The upgraded highway will span 72.42 kilometres with two lanes and include the construction of roundabouts at Soesdyke in Region Four and Linden in Region Ten.

Additionally, 10 bridges and six culverts will be reconstruction to meet enhanced quality and safety standards.

According to Rahaman, the completion date is scheduled for September 4, 2026.

When completed, the multi-billion investment will link Region Ten and the hinterland to critical infrastructures in Regions Three, Four, and Seven.

This will in turn create multifaceted opportunities for investments in agriculture, tourism and housing.

In August of last year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali turned the sod for the project and described it as essential to the country’s economic growth and sustainability.

The president identified Region Ten as a key beneficiary of this initiative.

The multi-million project will be undertaken through a collaboration between Namalco Construction Services Ltd a Trinidadian company and a domestic partner, GuyAmerica Construction Inc.

Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants and Guyanese owned CB& Associates Inc will be supervising the construction process.

This reconstruction is part of a broader US$200 million agreement signed with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in May 2023.

The Soesdyke-Linden highway was initially constructed between 1966 and 1968 and officially opened to traffic in 1969. (DPI)

